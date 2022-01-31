Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.16%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

