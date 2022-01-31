Jefferies Financial Group Comments on F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

