JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.90 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

