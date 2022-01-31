Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Truist Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $59.36 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.