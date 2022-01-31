Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush cut Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.