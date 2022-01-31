Raymond James Analysts Give Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) a $19.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $354.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.