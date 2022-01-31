Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CLNFF opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

