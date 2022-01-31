Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CLNFF opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.50.
About Calian Group
