Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $21.78 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

