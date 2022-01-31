Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $89.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

