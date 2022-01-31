EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EGGF opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of EG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.