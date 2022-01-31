Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $33.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

