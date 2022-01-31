Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APAM stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

