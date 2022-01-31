Lennox International (LII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $279.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $268.74 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

