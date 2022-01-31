Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $26.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,801.56 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,831.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,810.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

