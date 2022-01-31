Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Allbirds alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

BIRD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.