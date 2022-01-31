Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.