Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
