Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

