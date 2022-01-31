Tractor Supply to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.84 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

