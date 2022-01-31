Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Increases By 210.3%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $404,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

