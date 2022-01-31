Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

