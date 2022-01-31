Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 216.2% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SMIT stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 214.81% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
About Schmitt Industries
Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.
