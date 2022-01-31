Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 216.2% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SMIT stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 214.81% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

