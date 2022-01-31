Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $313.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $262.00 to $313.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.56.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200 day moving average of $893.24. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,753,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

