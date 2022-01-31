Citigroup Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $657.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

