Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.