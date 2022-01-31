Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

