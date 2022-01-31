First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.77.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,531,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.