Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of BA opened at $190.57 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

