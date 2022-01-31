Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.10 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Get Nearmap alerts:

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.