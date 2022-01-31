Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.10 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.74.
About Nearmap
