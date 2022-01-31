Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

