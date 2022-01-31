Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.