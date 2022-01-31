TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

NYSE TFII opened at $94.05 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

