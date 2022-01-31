Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Popular in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $88.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 339,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $14,719,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

