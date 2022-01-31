Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ares Management stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,395 shares of company stock worth $21,399,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

