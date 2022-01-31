Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.28 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.