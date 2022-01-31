William Blair Weighs in on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.93.

Shares of MMC opened at $150.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

