Reviewing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Aldel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.57 $818.80 million $4.62 33.45 Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Aldel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.89% 14.69% 4.32% Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Aldel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 4 7 0 2.50 Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $169.02, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverage and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

