Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) versus International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sprinklr and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -19.79% -63.92% -12.75% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprinklr and International Card Establishment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $386.93 million 6.99 -$41.18 million N/A N/A International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprinklr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sprinklr and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 3 7 0 2.70 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 103.83%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Summary

Sprinklr beats International Card Establishment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

International Card Establishment Company Profile

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

