Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THC opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

