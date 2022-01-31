8X8 (EGHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.