DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 227.1% in January

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX opened at $0.06 on Monday. DNA Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

