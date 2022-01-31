DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 227.1% in January

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX opened at $0.06 on Monday. DNA Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
DNA Brands Company Profile
