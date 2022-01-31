Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

