Barclays Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $285.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

ICLR stock opened at $262.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.21 and a 200-day moving average of $266.14. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

