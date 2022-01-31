MaxLinear (MXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MXL opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MaxLinear stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

