UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. UGI has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

