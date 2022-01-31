H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRB stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

