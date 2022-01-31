Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.