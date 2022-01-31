William Blair Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

