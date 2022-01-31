Contrasting FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

This table compares Mirion Technologies and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% FARO Technologies 5.80% -1.00% -0.70%

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mirion Technologies and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 FARO Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.39%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and FARO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 23,454.04 -$45.26 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 3.09 $630,000.00 $1.07 48.12

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.