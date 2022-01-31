Navient Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.