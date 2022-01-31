Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Middlefield Banc Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $152.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

